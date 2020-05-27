MURRAY, Vivienne Joy:
At Christchurch Hospital, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, after an 8-day battle. Dearly loved soulmate and wife of Alistair (Al/Ally) for 49 years. Much loved mum of Peter and partner Abbe (England), and Brent and partner Naomi (Australia), and cherished Grandma of Joshua (Australia). Loved daughter of the late Doreen and Rawi. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Russ (dec) and Sis (Rae), Murray and Cherie, and Brendon and Chrissie, and all her nieces and nephews.
Viv you will be sadly missed for your beautiful smile and generous heart. You were just a wonderful person loved by the many that knew you.
Rest in peace, free from
all your pains.
Love you and miss you already – Al/Ally
Due to the current restrictions a private service is to be held.
Published in The Press on May 27, 2020