JERARD, Vivienne Elizabeth
(nee Hamilton):
On October 6, 2020, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village; aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Merv; mother, mother-in-law of Karen and Jorge, the late Max, the late Mike, Sue and Nev, Becs and Craig; gran of Stephanie, Anja, Nina, Sophie, Emma, and Caitlyn. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Anthony Wilding for their wonderful care and support. Messages to the Jerard family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A gathering to celebrate Vivienne's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Saturday, October 10, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 8, 2020