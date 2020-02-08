Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivienne FORD. View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully passed away at The Kaiapoi Lodge on February 2, 2020, in her 101st year. Loved wife of the late Stan Williams, and the late Ron Ford. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne and Terry Chalmers (Kaiapoi), Rose and Kathy (USA), Helen and Alan Clarke (Pines Beach), and the late Barry, and Elaine Thames. A loved Nana, Great-Nana and Great-Great-Nana. Our very grateful thanks to the wonderful carers at The Kaiapoi Lodge for their loving care of May.

Will be sadly missed.

According to May's wishes a private cremation has been held.

''May the road rise with you, and the wind be always

at your back''.







Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020

