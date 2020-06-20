BROWN, Vivienne Margaret:
Peacefully, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital, surrounded by family and best friends, aged 58 years. Dearly loved mother and best friend of Georgia. Loved daughter of the late Colin and Joan Robinson. Much loved sister of Brent and Stuart. Dear aunty and friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude Hospital and St George Cancer Care for their love and care of Viv. Messages may be addressed to the Brown family, c/- 176 Mt Brown Rd, RD 2, Amberley 7482. In keeping with Viv's wishes a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Vivienne's life will be held in the Bryndwr Chapel, 179 Idris Road, Bryndwr, Christchurch 8052, on Wednesday, June 24, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020