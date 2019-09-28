ROWE,
Vivien Laura (Granny-V)
Maker of memories, master of beautiful moments.
9.10.1946 - 27.9.2019
And here are a few of her favourite people who will miss her dearly…
Richard (Poppa Rich).
Vick, Scarlett, Isabella, Hollie and Libby.
Jude and Cookie.
Irene, Justin and Charlie.
Sarah, Russ and Joe.
Anthony, Caro, Poppy and Zach.
Helen, best friend.
Brothers, sisters and partners: Neroli, John, Alec, Sandra, Norman, Brenda, Jim, Becky and Jude.
Much loved Aunty Viv to all of her nieces and nephews.
Also remembering her parents, Bill and Jean Dunlop.
We will celebrate our wonderful Granny-V with some of her favourite things next week. Details to follow. Messages to the family of Vivien Rowe c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
