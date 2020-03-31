SUMMERS, Virginia May:

On March 29, 2020, aged 93, peacefully, at home, as was her wish. Loved wife of 67 years to Gordon (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law to Rebekah and Derek McCullough (Christchurch) and Sherry and Rusty George (Dallas, Texas). Loved Grandma Ginny to grandchildren, spouses and great-grandchildren Caleb McCullough and Katie Pascoe and Oblio, Gus and Willa, (Nelson), Mash and Dala McCullough and Tasi, Rai and Kamia (Miyazaki, Japan), Andrew and Tracyann George and Owen and Parker (Fairbanks, Alaska) and Laura and Drew Lott and Laney and Oliver (Dallas, Texas). A special thank you to Dr. Simon Wynn-Thomas and to all of the team at Nurse Maude who supported Virginia with such kindness, compassion and dignity. Given the circumstances, a memorial will be held sometime in the future. Messages can be sent to 4 Hatherly Lane, Christchurch 8081. In lieu of flowers or donations, live every day the best you can with love and kindness.



