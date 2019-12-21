Vincent VENNING

Death Notice

VENNING,
Vincent Paul (Vin):
Passed peacefully at Radius St Helenas Rest Home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Gwyneth. Treasured father and father-in-law of Maureen and Peter Young, Barbara and Gordon Robinson. Loved grandfather of Greg and Rosemary Young, Brendon and Kas Young (Aus), Daniel Robinson and Annie Garland, and great-grandfather of Hamish, Samantha and Toby, Annabel and Harrison, Cary, Isaac, and Rocco. A special thanks to the staff of St Helenas for their love and care. Messages may be addressed to the Venning family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Vincent's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Monday, December 23, at 4.00pm.

Published in The Press on Dec. 21, 2019
