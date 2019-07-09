O'REGAN, Vincent Gerard:

Passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Reefton Hospital. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Jo-ann, loved father of Padraic. Loved son of the late Rita and Pat O'Regan, and son-in-law of Bev and the late Rod McMurtie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Terry, Jo and the late Gary Fagan, Trish O'Regan and Peter Teen, Carmel and the late Norm Kelly, Mary Fittock and Keith Bill, brother-in-law of Peter and Michelle McMurtie, Grant and Lynda McMurtie, and Trish McMurtie, and a much loved uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Rest in Peace

Messages to 994 State Highway 69, Cronadun. Flowers respectfully declined but donations to the Reefton Cancer Support would be appreciated and could be made at the church. A funeral mass for Vince will be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Reefton, on Thursday, July 11, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Burkes Creek Cemetery, Reefton. Rosary will be held at Vince's residence on Wednesday, July 10, at 7.00pm.

