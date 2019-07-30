DRISCOLL, Vincent Charles:
Formerly of Hastings. Loved son of Ethel and Vincent (deceased), and loved brother and brother-in-law of Annette, Marie and Jim Greaney (deceased), Philip and Lynda, and Zita and Peter Smith. Loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Messages to the Driscoll family c/- P.O. Box 26112 Christchurch 8148. A funeral service will be held in the St. Marys Catholic Church, 116 Lonsdale Street, New Brighton, tomorrow Wednesday, July 31, at 1pm, interment thereafter at Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 30, 2019