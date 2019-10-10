CHEW, Vincent Kean Soon:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, aged 71. Much loved father of Qwan-Ling Victoria, and Kok-Wyn Christopher, father-in-law of James, partner of Irina and former husband of Barbara. Brother of James, Junnie, Fee Bee, Shirley, Dennis, and Bernard Lee. Messages to the Chew Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A service to celebrate Vincent's life will be held in the Russley Golf Club and Function Centre, 428 Memorial Avenue, on Saturday, October 12, at 12.30pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019