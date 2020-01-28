BEECROFT, Vincent
Curtis David (Vinnie):
Tragically as the result of an accident at Dunedin on January 23, 2020; aged 14 years. Very much loved son of Michaela (Kayla) and Steve, loved grandson of the late Karen and Dave Beecroft and Sue and Nigel Hooton, loved by Anna (Nan Nan), loved nephew of Nik, Katie, and Jane, adored cousin of Alex, Kath, and Laura and extended family and friends. The family would like to acknowledge and thank all those involved in the search for Vinnie. A service to farewell Vinnie will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, on Thursday, January 30, at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Jan. 28, 2020