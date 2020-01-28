Vincent BEECROFT

  • "Sending love to you kayla, vin you will be missed made many..."
    - Jasmin Condon
  • "Condolences to Michaela, Steve & family Our thoughts &..."
    - Catherine Dobson
  • "To Kayla, Steve and family, We were devastated to hear of..."
    - Carolyn Lister
  • "Saddened with such disbelief at such a tragic accident as..."
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034555074
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Death Notice

BEECROFT, Vincent
Curtis David (Vinnie):
Tragically as the result of an accident at Dunedin on January 23, 2020; aged 14 years. Very much loved son of Michaela (Kayla) and Steve, loved grandson of the late Karen and Dave Beecroft and Sue and Nigel Hooton, loved by Anna (Nan Nan), loved nephew of Nik, Katie, and Jane, adored cousin of Alex, Kath, and Laura and extended family and friends. The family would like to acknowledge and thank all those involved in the search for Vinnie. A service to farewell Vinnie will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, on Thursday, January 30, at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in The Press on Jan. 28, 2020
