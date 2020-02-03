Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 p.m. John Rhind Chapel London and Whitmore Streets View Map Death Notice



Vilma Grace (Reverend):

Passed away peacefully at Oceania Palm Grove, Christchurch, on January 31, 2020. Aged 82 years. Loved wife of the late Keith Ray Loader of Lyttelton. Dearly loved mother of Andrew Loader and Fiona Davis. Loved daughter of the late George and Grace Bergamini. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lois and Francis Mathie, Kaye and Samier Buni, and Robin and Carol Loader. A loved Grandmother, Great-grandmother and Aunt.

"Now at Peace"

Messages to the Loader family C/o 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated and may be made on line to bit.ly/vgloader3101 A service to celebrate Vilma's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, February 7, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.







