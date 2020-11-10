TEMPLETON,
Victoria Jane (Yoey):
On November 6, 2020, passed away unexpectedly, aged 52 years. Beloved mother of Oskar, and Emma, much loved daughter of Heather and the late Ross, adored sister and sister-in-law of Emily and Richard, and Sarah and Alastair, much loved aunty of Meg.
"Always in our hearts"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Yoey Templeton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Yoey's life will be held at Sarah and Alastair's home, 1538 Tram Road, Swannanoa, on Thursday, November 12 at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Nov. 10, 2020