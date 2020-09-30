ROBINSON,
Victoria Ann (nee Wilson):
On September 28, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 51 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Steve, loving mum of Emily, loved and adored daughter of Paul and Ann Wilson, much loved sister of the late Craig. Loved daughter-in-law of Gary and Linda, and the late Leonie Robinson, loved sister-in-law of Brett, and cherished friend to many. She will be very sadly missed. Messages may be sent to PO Box 120, Sefton 7445. A Service to Celebrate Victoria's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, October 5, at 10.30am. Private interment thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020