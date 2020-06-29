LATHAM,
Victoria (nee Cheveau):
Lost her long battle to cancer and passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 at Nurse Maude Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. Service to be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue, on Friday, July 3, at 2.00pm.
'Please feel free to wear your best Hawaiian shirt or most colourful clothes to celebrate Vik's colourful life'
Messages to the Latham family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.
"I will finally have the smoking hot body I have always wanted, after being cremated.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2020