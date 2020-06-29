Victoria LATHAM

Guest Book
  • "Vik you will always be in our hearts ( plus you were the..."
    - Lisa Perriam
  • "I only knew Vik as a child , and what a wonderful sweet..."
    - Julie Lott
  • "Safe journey beautiful Lady. We'll meet again. RIP Vik...."
    - Sheryl Williams
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad time"
    - Sue and Trevor Chamberlain
  • "She's out of pain at last. Thoughts are with your gorgeous..."
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Service
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
corner Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue
View Map
Death Notice

LATHAM,
Victoria (nee Cheveau):
Lost her long battle to cancer and passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 at Nurse Maude Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. Service to be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue, on Friday, July 3, at 2.00pm.
'Please feel free to wear your best Hawaiian shirt or most colourful clothes to celebrate Vik's colourful life'
Messages to the Latham family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.
"I will finally have the smoking hot body I have always wanted, after being cremated.

logo
Published in The Press on June 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.