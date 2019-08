GIBBENS,

Victoria Robyn (Ollie):

A year has come and gone and our world is an empty place without your smile. All your friends and family miss you dearly, especially Pollie your much loved cat. There is not a day that goes by that I don't think about all the wonderful times that you and I had together when you were growing up, and that always brings a warm feeling to my heart.

Miss you dearly with

a broken heart.

Love you always - Dad