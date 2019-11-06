Victorena HARRIS

Service Information
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Death Notice

HARRIS,
Victorena Helen (Rena):
1922 - 2019
On November 4, 2019, passed away peacefully at Ilam Lifecare, Christchurch, aged 97 years. Dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Ellie. Loving, supportive and caring mother of Matthew, Fran, and Lew. Great fun- loving mother-in-law of Wanda, Eddy, and Jody, and adored Gran of Elliott, Brad, Tiffany, Devon, Ben, Chantal, Amber, Brooke, and Michaela. A special thank you to the team at Ilam Lifecare for their special care of Rena. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Rena, 41 Townsend Road, Rangiora 7400.
R.I.P. Rena
After 32 years, you are now with Ellie again.
A private cremation has been held. An interment and memorial gathering to remember Rena will be held at a later date.

Published in The Press on Nov. 6, 2019
