SARGEANT, Victor David:
Aged 79 years, Vic died peacefully on November 20, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch. A loyal Englishman who was dedicated to military history and proud of his links to naval military services. Beloved husband of Shona. Father of John and Sharon, Sam and Amy, and David. Granddad to Marie, Damien, Leopold, and Emily. Great-granddad to Caleb and Ashton. In accordance with Vic's wishes a small family remembrance has been held. Messages can be sent via [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nurse Maude.
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019