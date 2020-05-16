MAFFEY,
Victor Raymond (Mick):
On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, after a short illness; aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Julie. Loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Dan, and Jo and Dave. Loved grandad of Rachel and Alastair and Jennifer and Cameron. Loved great-grandad Mick of Oliver, Max and Gus. A special thanks to the staff of AMAU for their compassionate care of Mick and his family. Messages to the Maffey family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Mick's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020