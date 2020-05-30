LITTLE, Victor James:
On May 26, 2020, Victor passed away at Christchurch Hospital, aged 59 years. Son of Maureen and the late James, and step-son of Wright Armstrong. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Duanne, Trudy and Les Sim, father to Tania, Rory, and Ben, friend of Cheryl, and a special uncle and great-uncle. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Victor Little, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Victor's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, June 5, at 3.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020