GRANT, Vicky Ann:
On November 5, 2020, passed away peacefully in the Greymouth Hospital. Loving wife of Dave Grant. Loving mother of Kerry, Stacey and Mark, and loved mother-in-law of Carl and Matthew. Loving Nana of Kodi, Makayla, Max, Samantha, Brodie and Lucas, and loving great-grandmother of Kylah.
You were too young to leave us but we understand why you had to go. RIP Mum,
you will be sadly missed.
Messages to the Grant family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Vicky will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, on Thursday, November 12, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Nov. 10, 2020
