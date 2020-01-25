TOZER,
Vicki Fay (née Dobby):
On January 12, 2020 at Seymour, Australia, after a courageous battle, surrounded by her loving family. Aged59. Loving wife of Norman, adored mother of Kate and Anna. Cherished daughter of Judith and the late Cyril, sister and sister-in-law of Barbara and Kevin, Ross and Glenda, Jill and Mike, and loved Aunt of her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Vicki's life was held in Seymour, Australia. Messages to 126 Double Corner Road, RD1, Amberley 7481.
Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020