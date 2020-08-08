McNABB, Veronica Mary
(Vonnie) (nèe Kiesanowski):
On July 12, 2020, in Adelaide, Australia, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur (Paddy), much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Kerry, Paul and Kaye, Anne and Robin, Julie and Shane, and a loving nana to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Veronica McNabb, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for Vonnie will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10.00am, followed by burial at Waimairi Cemetery. To view the service by Live streaming please visit the link below and follow the instructions. https://www.lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries/veronica-mary-vonnie-mcnabb/3049/
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020