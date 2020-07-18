McNABB, Veronica Mary
(Vonnie) (nèe Kiesanowski):
On July 12, 2020, in Adelaide, Australia, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur (Paddy), much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Kerry, Paul and Kaye, Anne and Robin, Julie and Shane, and a loving nana to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Veronica McNabb, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Details of a service to be held in Christchurch will be advised at a later date.
Published in The Press on July 18, 2020