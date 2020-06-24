McDONALD, Veronica
Eileen (nee Brosnahan):
25.6.1929 - 20.6.2020
Passed away peacefully at the grand age of 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Alaster McDonald, loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many. Thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff at Elmswood Retirement Village and a special thanks to Julia and Angela for their constant kind care of Vonnie over the last few years.
"Vonnie may you now rest peacefully"
Messages may be addressed to the McDonald family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Rosary will be held at Saint Patricks Lincoln, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 4.30pm. A Requiem Mass for Veronica will be Celebrated at Saint Patricks Catholic Church, 31 Gerald Street, Lincoln, on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on June 24, 2020