McDONALD, VeronicaEileen (nee Brosnahan):25.6.1929 - 20.6.2020Passed away peacefully at the grand age of 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Alaster McDonald, loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many. Thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff at Elmswood Retirement Village and a special thanks to Julia and Angela for their constant kind care of Vonnie over the last few years."Vonnie may you now rest peacefully"Messages may be addressed to the McDonald family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Rosary will be held at Saint Patricks Lincoln, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 4.30pm. A Requiem Mass for Veronica will be Celebrated at Saint Patricks Catholic Church, 31 Gerald Street, Lincoln, on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11.00am.