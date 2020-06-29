GARNER-HANSON, Veronica Anne (Anne)
(Mullan):
Passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Hank. Cherished mother, nana and great-nana of Johanna, Marcus, Matthew, Alex, Hugo, Eleanor, Amber, Jade, Mason and Olivia. Beloved sister of Judith and John Murphy and Tony Mullan (Christchurch), daughter of the late Doris and Tommy Mullan. Thank you to all the staff at Hilda Ross for their kindness and care of Anne. Rosary will be recited at St Mary's Convent Chapel, Clyde Street, Hamilton East, on Monday, June 29, at 5.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Tuesday, June 30, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Correspondence to the Garner-Hanson Family, c/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2020