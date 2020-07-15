CUDDY, Veronica
Maria Louise (nee Jolliffe):
On July 13, 2020 passed away peacefully with family by her side, aged 77 years. Loving wife of 45 years to Jerome Cuddy. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Maria and Nick MacDonald, Sharon Cuddy and Guillaume Teerling, Brian and Jessica Cuddy. Devoted Nana to Evie, Lara, Gabrielle, Rawiri, Liam, Ruadhán and Rosemary. A teacher, she lived her life dedicated to her faith, her family and her students. She was a devoted member of the Catholic community in Christchurch and will be greatly missed. Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Main South Road, Christchurch. Rosary 6.30pm, Thursday, July 16. Funeral at 11.00am on Friday, July 17.
Published in The Press on July 15, 2020