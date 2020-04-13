SCOTT, Verona Jacqueline
(nee Fogg):
23.09.1935 - 09.04.2020
Passed away peacefully at home with family at her side. Dearly loved Wife of the late David. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Tony, Andrew and Carne, Michael and Natalie, Nicki and Glenn. Loved Grandma of Ellie, Claudia, Josh, and Makayla; Fleur and Gearoid and Samantha and Matthew; Cam and Kara, James and Ashleigh and Brittany and George. Great-Grandma of Kahurangi.
"Will be sadly missed by her family and many friends."
Due to Covid-19 a private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Messages to the Scott family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2020