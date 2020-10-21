WILSON, Vernon Val:
Suddenly at Timaru on October 17, 2020, aged 84 years, loved husband of Doris (nee Clarkson), loved father to Vernon (deceased), and Vanessa, and Grandad to Kharma, Finnegan and Tui. Loved son of Jessie and Vernon Wilson (both deceased), and brother to Noeleen Currie. A private burial has taken place. No flowers by request, but donations to " Kidney Kids NZ" may be made in memory of Vern at ASB 12-3114-0046019 01. Messages to: Aoraki Funeral Services, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2020