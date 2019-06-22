Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Reg. No. 814868, Corporal, A Com. 1st Canty Reg. On June 20, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. In his 87th year. Loved husband of Myrtle for 64 years. Loved Dad of Debbie and Ian Hancox, Glenn and Debbie (deceased), friend of Faye, Barbara and Roy Lorgelly. Loved Poppa of Michael, Jason and Stephen Hancox, and Grandad of Sarah, Simon and Angela Lorgelly, Great-Grandad of Shaye, Riley, Olivia, Nicola, Mikayla, Clay, Ezra, Hunter, Luca and Otis. A service to celebrate Vern's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), on Wednesday, June 26, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Rangiora or the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages to the Seal family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







SEAL, Vernon Leslie:Reg. No. 814868, Corporal, A Com. 1st Canty Reg. On June 20, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. In his 87th year. Loved husband of Myrtle for 64 years. Loved Dad of Debbie and Ian Hancox, Glenn and Debbie (deceased), friend of Faye, Barbara and Roy Lorgelly. Loved Poppa of Michael, Jason and Stephen Hancox, and Grandad of Sarah, Simon and Angela Lorgelly, Great-Grandad of Shaye, Riley, Olivia, Nicola, Mikayla, Clay, Ezra, Hunter, Luca and Otis. A service to celebrate Vern's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), on Wednesday, June 26, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Rangiora or the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages to the Seal family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. Published in The Press from June 22 to June 25, 2019

