ROBERTSON,
Vernon Campbell:
On October 5, 2019, dearly loved husband of Doreen, much loved father of Trevor and Fiona (McCulloch), loved father-in-law of Stewart, and loved grandfather of Carleton, Kemp and Lochiel McCulloch, and Bleys Robertson. A special thanks to all the staff at the Village Palms for their care. Single garden flower only please. The Funeral Service for Vern will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019