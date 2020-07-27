Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon POPE. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 a.m. Harewood Crematorium Chapel Wilkinsons Road Christchurch View Map Death Notice



On July 25, 2020 passed away peacefully at Holmwood, Rangiora, aged 93 years. Adored husband of the late Lois, much loved father and father-in-law of Chris and Miranda, Andy and Shona, Rowena and Paul Williams, and Delwyn and Brent Lawless, treasured poppa of Simon and Steph (USA), Gemma and Tom; Melanie and Brodie, Nicola and Callum; Angela and Darryl, Krystal and Dean; Alex, and Madeline and Daniel; loved great-poppa of Olivia (USA); Cormac, and Orson; Jack, and Molly; Neve, and Mia; Kiara, Kahlia, Grace, and Emelia; Sierra, and Frankie; and Maeve, loved brother and brother-in-law of Joan Addie (deceased), Owen and Glenda (Adelaide).

"Always in our hearts"

Special thanks to all the staff at Holmwood, and Ward DG Burwood Hospital, for the wonderful love, care and support given to Vernon and family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Vernon Pope, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John or Stroke Foundation of NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Vernon's life will be held at Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Christchurch, on Thursday, July 30 at 11.00am.







