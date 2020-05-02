Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon MCDANIEL. View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Death Notice



Vernon Dale (Dale):

Lieutenant Commander U.S. Navy (Retired). On April 23, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Malveen (Mal), much loved father and father-in-law of Peggy and Graham Love, Molly McDaniel (UK), Bryan and Kate McDaniel, and Clint McDaniel (deceased), special parent of Renee Law (Australia), Fiona and Allan Hennon (UK). Special grandad and 'Bop' of Daniel, Nish, Sara (UK), Edward, and Audrey, and loved by his great-grandson Logan. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Mike and Linda, Pat (deceased) and Margaret (Alaska), and sister Colleen (deceased), Gloria Roylance (Australia), Nelson families (USA) and uncle of his extended family in the USA and Australia. Special thanks to all those who have provided care and support to Dale and his family, especially Dr Lynch and team at Main North Road Medical Centre, doctors and staff of Ward 25, Oncology, Palliative Care team, District Nurses, Bishopdale Unichem Pharmacy and all their staff. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dale McDaniel, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Dale's wishes, a private service has been held.







McDANIEL,Vernon Dale (Dale):Lieutenant Commander U.S. Navy (Retired). On April 23, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Malveen (Mal), much loved father and father-in-law of Peggy and Graham Love, Molly McDaniel (UK), Bryan and Kate McDaniel, and Clint McDaniel (deceased), special parent of Renee Law (Australia), Fiona and Allan Hennon (UK). Special grandad and 'Bop' of Daniel, Nish, Sara (UK), Edward, and Audrey, and loved by his great-grandson Logan. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Mike and Linda, Pat (deceased) and Margaret (Alaska), and sister Colleen (deceased), Gloria Roylance (Australia), Nelson families (USA) and uncle of his extended family in the USA and Australia. Special thanks to all those who have provided care and support to Dale and his family, especially Dr Lynch and team at Main North Road Medical Centre, doctors and staff of Ward 25, Oncology, Palliative Care team, District Nurses, Bishopdale Unichem Pharmacy and all their staff. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dale McDaniel, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Dale's wishes, a private service has been held. Published in The Press on May 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers