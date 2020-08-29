EADE, Vernon Leslie (Les):
The Eade family would like to sincerely thank all those that have shown their support with the passing of Les. People's generosity and kindness has at times been overwhelming and gratefully received. The sheer number of people that attended his remembrance ceremony showed the high regard that he was held in, which serves as some form of consolation for all his family, both near and afar, as we continue on. A life lived to the fullest, for which he will always be fondly remembered. A huge thank you to the rescue services for their help and dedication in a time of crisis. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020