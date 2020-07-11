EADE, Vernon Leslie (Les):
Of Cheviot , North Canterbury. Les died July 5, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident. Dearly loved husband of Ann Eade, father of Kerry, Derek (London), and Dave. Loved brother of Vern Eade (Napier). Loved husband of Lynette Eade (deceased), and father of Leslie (deceased). Loved Grandad of Sarah, Anna, Dakota, Noah and Tiger. Special thanks to Cheviot Volunteer Fire Brigade and St John Ambulance Service who took great care of Les and Ann. Please send messages to the Eade Family c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. In the spirit of Les, there will be a celebration of his life in Cheviot when Ann has recovered enough to attend. Notice of this will follow.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2020