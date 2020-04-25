DUNN,
Vernon George (Vern):
Of Oamaru. Peacefully at home on April 23, 2020, in his 86th year, after a bravely fought battle with cancer. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire for 60 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Doug and Lesley, Stu, Rod and Ree (all Christchurch), Cherylann and Daryn (Oamaru), and the late Merv. Dearly loved Grandad of his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Peace at last.
Messages to the Dunn family C/- 42 Mersey Street, Oamaru 9400.
Wall's Funeral Services
49 Humber Street
Oamaru (03) 434 8266
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020