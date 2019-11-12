McGUIGAN, Vera Annie:
Peacefully, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in her 95th year. Loved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother of David, Judith (deceased), and Peter. Mother-in-law of Heather. Loved grandma of Esther, and Leon; and Courtney, Lucy, and Stella. A loved great-grandma of Tyler and Bronte; Mia, and Jimmy; and Theodore and Douglas. Special thanks to the caring and loving staff at Chatswood Resthome. Messages to the McGuigan Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Garden flowers only. The service for Vera will be held in the Redcliffs Union Church, 4 Augusta Street, on Thursday, November 14, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 12, 2019