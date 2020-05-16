HUBBARD,

Vera Mary (nee Monpays):

It is with great sadness that we announce that Vera passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020, at Summerset at Wigram Rest Home, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of Derrick for 70 years, mother of Janet and Jeffrey, loved grandmother of Andrew and Fiona, great-grandmother of Micah, and much loved member of the Air Force Museum of New Zealand family.

A life so joyfully lived deserves to be remembered, and Vera will forever be.

A private cremation has been held and a memorial service will take place at a later date. So much gratitude to the staff of Summerset at Wigram, Christchurch Hospital and the Hornby Medical Centre. Messages for Derrick and the family can be sent c/- Air Force Museum, Private Bag 4739, Christchurch 8140.



