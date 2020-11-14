DYER, Vera Annie:
7.5.1921 - 10.11.2020
It is with deep sadness we acknowledge the death of Vera, a much loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and family member, at Edith Cavell Lifecare, in her 100th year. Vera was the dearly loved wife of Jack (deceased), and dear friend to Harold Haglund (deceased) and family. We wish to compliment the caring staff of Chatswood Rest Home and Edith Cavell Lifecare (Christchurch), for the respect and compassion shown to Vera during her time spent in both facilities. Our sincere thanks to Dr Michael Glen and Dr Rhian Roberts who jointly provided Vera with wonderful medical care. Vera has been cremated, at her request. A family Celebration of her life will take place in the future. Messages may be sent to: [email protected]
- Ann, Jill and families
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020