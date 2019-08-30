CARGILL,

Vera Agnes (nee Cooper):

6.12.1925 - 28.8.2019

Peacefully at the O'Conor Home, Westport. Most dearly loved wife of the late Bill, loved daughter of the late Fred and Agnes Cooper, loving Mum of Ngaire, and Bruce, mother-in-law of Harold, and the late Pauline, and good friend of Sandra. Special Nana of Murray, Brent, Stuart, Sheree, Adam, Nicki, Amy, Sophie, and her 14 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of the late Fred, Ben and Bert Cooper, Pauline Ingram and Lil Ahern and their families, loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews, and a good lunch friend of Anne, Roy, Brian, Graham and Pat. Thank you to the staff of the O'Conor Home. Rest in Peace Nan. Messages to 161 Buller Road, RD 2, Westport. In lieu of flowers, donations to the O'Conor Home would be greatly appreciated. The funeral service for Vera will be held at the FW Hagedorn Memorial Chapel, 123 Derby St, Westport, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Orowaiti Cemetery.

Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.



