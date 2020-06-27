RAWSON,
Vera (nee Hoskins):
13.4.1936 - 25.6.2020
RAWSON,
Philip Cecil (Phil):
16.9.1936 - 29.4.2020
Vera passed away peacefully at Montecillo Veterans Home and Hospital just 8 weeks after Phil's passing during Covid-19 Lockdown. Vera and Phil recently celebrated 64 years of marriage, they are now together again. Much loved parents of Ron and Anne, Alison, Geoff and Colleen, Terry, Robin and Anna, much loved Grandma and Grandad of Bruno and Kim, Sonya, Max and Becs, Daniel, Joseph, Rebekah and Daniel, Sarah and Sean, Kathryn and Chris, much loved Great-Grandparents of Samuel, Paige, Annabelle, Amelia, and Thea. Special thanks to Leigh and all the wonderful team at Montecillo who have taken amazing care of Vera and Phil over the past 6 months. A combined farewell to celebrate Vera and Phil's life together will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, on Tuesday, June 30, at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Rawson Family, 73 Marshalls Road, RD 7, Christchurch 7677, or on Vera and Phil's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Vera and Phil will be sadly missed, they were an inspiration to us all.
Published in The Press from June 27 to June 29, 2020