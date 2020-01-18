BIRSS, Velma Isobel:
On Thursday, January 16, 2020, passed away peacefully at George Manning Lifecare, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoffrey and Christine, the late Annette, Julie, and Stephen (all deceased). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Clare and the late Jim Rosevear. Loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of George Manning Lifecare for their care of Velma during the last 4 years.
'Sadly missed but will never be forgotten'
Messages for the family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A service to celebrate Velma's life will be held in our Christchurch Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday, January 21, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020