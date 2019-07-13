MUIR, Valmai Pauline (Val):
Passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019, at Middlepark Rest Home, in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce Muir. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Janet (Gisborne), and Kath McDonald (Christchurch). Loved and respected Nana of Shaun, Jodie and Kate, Paul and Glen. Great-grandmother of Maise, Luella and Huxley. Much loved eldest sister of Rhona, Ann, Kay, Robert, David, Tom, Jim and Lynne. At Val' request, a private cremation and ceremony are being held.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019