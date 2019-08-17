LAMBERT, Valmai Margaret:
On August 5, 2019, passed peacefully at Christchurch surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Alfred. Much loved and treasured, mother and mother-in-law of Wayne (dec) and Jennifer, and Kerry and John Roach. Very dearly loved Nana of Jasmine, Kathryn, Hayden and their partners, and Great-Nana of Wyatt, and Ada. Valmai was a dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, and aunty to her nieces and nephews. Messages may be sent to Kerry and John Roach, 9 Monarch Blvd, Sovereign Palms, Kaiapoi. In accordance with Valmai's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019