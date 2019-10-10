FISHER,
Valmai Nora Catherine:
Passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019, at Elmswood Village Hospital, in her 85th year. Wife of the late Jack Fisher, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynn and David (Australia), Sharyn and Kevin (Christchurch), Jocelyn and Alan (USA), Owen and Lynn (Greymouth). Treasured nana of Rocelle (deceased), James and Donna, Sam and Esme, Janelle (deceased), Ben, Nicholas (deceased) and Sarah, Angela, Kimberley, Courtney and Andrew, and Laura, adored great-nana of Ashlee, Rhys, Jai, Addison, Maddison, Carter, Rylan, Eli, and Eden. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Robert and Marie, Rex and Bev, and a loved aunty and friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Valmai Fisher, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Valmai's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), Harewood, Tomorrow (Friday), at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2019