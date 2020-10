COOMBE, Valmai Lesley:Unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, following a recently diagnosed illness, aged 78 years. Loved wife and best friend of the late Gary. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Sue, Mike and Mette. Much loved Nana of Natalie and Nikolai (Denmark). Loved sister of the late Alister and sister-in-law of Lois and Nancy. Loved Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Loved and adored by all who knew her. Messages may be addressed to the Coombe family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A private family cremation has been held. The family wish to advise that a Memorial Service to celebrate Valmai's life will be held at 1.30pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Gleniti Golf Club, 36 Oakwood Road, Timaru 7974.'At Peace Now'