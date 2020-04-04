Valmai BEAL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valmai BEAL.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Death Notice

BEAL, Valmai Alice:
On April 1, 2020, peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme (deceased) and Judy, Tony and Sarah, dearest sister of Sadie (deceased), and twin sister of Ailsa, dear Nana of Sam, Lara, and Alex.
Sleep well lovely lady.
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Valmai Beal, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private interment of Valmai's ashes will be held at a later date.

logo
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.