BEAL, Valmai Alice:
On April 1, 2020, peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme (deceased) and Judy, Tony and Sarah, dearest sister of Sadie (deceased), and twin sister of Ailsa, dear Nana of Sam, Lara, and Alex.
Sleep well lovely lady.
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Valmai Beal, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private interment of Valmai's ashes will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020