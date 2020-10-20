Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie WOOD. View Sign Death Notice



WOOD, Valerie (Val):

On October 18, 2020, Val passed away peacefully in her sleep at Burlington Village Rest Home, aged 85 years. Loving wife of Trevor, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kathy and George, and Jo and Rob, cherished Nanny of Michael and Kirstin, Joshua and Angela, Shayna and Tony, Bex and Stewart, Jess and Kyle, Loren, and her 16 great-grandchildren.

Rest peacefully in the arms of the angels until we meet again.

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Val Wood, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Val's life will be held at our Avonpark Chapel, 2 Kerrs Road, Linwood, on Thursday, October 22 at 10.30am.







