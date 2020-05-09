Valerie WOOD

Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

WOOD,
Valerie Clemens (Val):
Died peacefully at home in Springfield, on Monday, April 6, 2020. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Bryan, her devoted husband since August 14, 1971. Only child of Miriam (nee Adams) and Norman Douglas of Blenheim. Missed by her relatives and friends. For those who wish, you are welcome to leave a tribute for Val at www.simplicity.co.nz/christchurch and clicking on 'Hugs from Home'. Messages may be sent to PO Box 56, Springfield, Canterbury 7649. A private interment took place on Wednesday, May 6 at Fairhall Cemetery, Blenheim. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Press on May 9, 2020
