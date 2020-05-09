WOOD,
Valerie Clemens (Val):
Died peacefully at home in Springfield, on Monday, April 6, 2020. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Bryan, her devoted husband since August 14, 1971. Only child of Miriam (nee Adams) and Norman Douglas of Blenheim. Missed by her relatives and friends. For those who wish, you are welcome to leave a tribute for Val at www.simplicity.co.nz/christchurch and clicking on 'Hugs from Home'. Messages may be sent to PO Box 56, Springfield, Canterbury 7649. A private interment took place on Wednesday, May 6 at Fairhall Cemetery, Blenheim. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 9, 2020