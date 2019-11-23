STEPHENS, Valerie (Val):
It is with broken hearts the family wish to advise the passing of our beautiful wee Val on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 82 years. Beautiful wife and lifetime companion of Brian, precious mum of Marie, Sue and Derek, Brian and Joanne, David and Fran, Julie and Peter, Tracy and Sean, and Jason. Treasured Nana Val of her 11 grandies, and 12 great-grandies.
May she rest in peace in the arms of the Lord.
Messages for the Stephens Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Val's request a Private Cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019